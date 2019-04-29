RIMS Ranchi Jobs Notification: Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal is accepting applications aiming to fill the vacant positions of Junior Resident. There are a total of 38 posts vacant in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal and the recruitment drive will hire people for these Junior Posts only.

RIMS Ranchi Jobs Notification: Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Imphal is accepting applications aiming to fill the vacant positions of Junior Resident. The candidates who want to get hired for it and fall under the eligibility criteria are advised to apply for it immediately. Following a given format, the candidates should attend the walk-in-interview which is scheduled to happen on May 25, 2019.

Here are some of the important dates for the RIMS Recruitment 2019!

1. Last Date of Application – 10 May 2019

2. Walk-in-Interview: 25 May 2019 at 11:00 AM

Take a look at the posts and number of vacancies available!

Cardiology – 01

Cardiothoracic – 03

Casualty – 07

Surgical Oncology – 01

Respiratory Medicine – 01

Urology – 04

Medical Oncology – 01

Neurology – 01

Neurosurgery -01

P.M.R – 02

Psychiatry – 03

Surgical Gastroenterology & Minimal access – 01

Nephrology – 03

Orthopaedics – 02

Paediatrics – 03

Plastic Surgery – 04

Pay Scale for the positions of Junior Resident:

The candidates who are applying for the vacant positions should also know a little about the pay scale which is Level 10 – ₹56100 as per 7th CPC.

Here’s how to apply for the vacant positions in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal:

The candidates who are eligible to apply for the RIMS Jobs 2019 should definitely attend the interview session which is planned to be held on May 25. The interview is scheduled to take place at Conference Room (South) of Jubilee Hall RIMS, Imphal from 11:00 AM. The application forms are currently being accepted but the last date to submit the form is 10 May 2019 up to 4 PM at Medical superintendent office.

