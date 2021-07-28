Dr. YSR Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, RV University joined NewsX for an insightful session on ‘Role Of New Age Global Universities’. In the exclusive conversation, he spoke to us about the inception of RV University, various amenities on the campus, what makes RV University different from others and much more. Read excerpts:

Q1. Who established the RV University and what is the background?

A: The Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi trust is sponsoring body that has established the RV University. This public charitable trust has a rich legacy of 8 decades in the field of education. In the year 1940 pre-dating independence, we started with one school for six children in a modest way. Today, there are over 20 colleges for Technology, Management, Architecture, Law, physiotherapy, Nursing, etc. and we felt the need to establish a university for promoting a liberal education. RV University has been established under the RV University Act 2019, passed by the Karnataka legislature.

Q2. You are the Founding Vice-Chancellor. Please tell us more about your own academic journey.

A: I hold a Master’s degree in statistics from the University of Madras, where I stood university first and I also have a Master’s degree in Human rights from the University of London as a British achieving scholar and a Ph.D. in Law from the Dr. Ambedkar Law University, Chennai. As regards my professional life I am a civil servant turned academic and have over 36 years of experience in the government, Academia, and NGO sector. I joined the government of India in 1985 and held many responsible and sensitive assignments including in the National human right commission, Prime minister’s office, President’s secretariat, and cabinet secretariat between 2009 and 2020. I have steered the OP Jindal Global University during its rapid expansion face as a part of its top leadership aim, including as a registrar. I have contributed to its race in international rankings and becoming an institution of imminence. I have assumed charge as the first Vice-chancellor of RV University, Bangalore recently.

Q3. What is the vision of RV University?

A: RV University aspires to be a world-class university known for academic excellence, research, international collaborations, diversity, interdisciplinary studies, sustainability, social commitment, and community engagement. In addition, RV University which has to be a responsible ethical, and collaborative partner to local industry, Government, and other organizations, in short, a technology-driven global university committed to liberal education.

Q4. How does RV University plan to translate this vision into a reality?

A: The RV University has prepared a 5-year strategic plan, which includes a detailed academic plan, research plan, infrastructure plan, Manpower plan, finance plan and other plans. It has recruited outstanding faculties members, who are leaders in their chosen fields. It has built a rich curriculum in close consultation with industry partners and other external stakeholders. It has forged substantive collaboration both in India and abroad with key partners.

Q5. What programmes are currently offered at RV University?

A: We have started with 3 schools in the current year dealing with liberal arts and sciences, design. There is a school for economic and finance in each of these schools we have programs ranging from undergraduate to post-graduate and Ph.D.’s both full time and part-time. The school of liberal arts and sciences offers a three-year BA Honors program and also three years BS.C honors degree. In addition, it also offers a unique four-year BS.C honors program in defical sciences. The school of design offers a four-year Bachelors of design or Under two year Master of design. under the school of Economics and finance, there is a BA honors in economics as well as MA economics, in addition to B.com and BBA honors.

Q6. Are the courses of RV University recognised by the regulatory agencies?

A: Yes, of course, we have been constituted under the RV university act 2019 passed by the Karnataka Legislature. In-fact the Karnataka government has issued a gazette notification specifying 16th June 2021 as the start date for the coming into force of the RV university act. We are also recognised by the university grants commission under sec 2F of the UGC act. Thus or regulatory approvals are in place.

Q7. When will the courses start in the RV University? What is the academic plan?

A: We are ready to commence academic degree programs in all respects. Initially, we planned to start in the month of September but because of the Covid situation and advisories from the regulated agencies, we will start on 1st October 2021.

Q8. How is RV University different from other Universities?

A: Our degree programs have a sharp India focus, regardless of weather new education policy has been implemented or not. RV university has already implemented inter-disciplinary in its true sense. We have no cilos what-so-ever in our university that a lot of synergy, different schools, and program. We will open our facilities to students from other institutions in India and abroad to come and earn credits here, which can be eventually transferred to their parent institutions.

Q9. What kind of learning opportunities are available to the students of RV University?

A: RV university has already forged a number of substantive collaborations with top institutions in India and abroad. These include among others, the University of Essex (United Kingdom), which ranks among the top three in fifty as per the Times Higher education world University ranking. We have signed the MOU with CNA College, New York, which is a liberal arts college. We also signed an MOU with the University of Sofia, Bulgaria and we are collaborating with the University of Narowal and in addition to this many other collaborations which are currently on in the UK, USA, Australia, and other parts of the world. Even much before the start and commencement of the degree programs, they opened a range of learning opportunity for our students. It could be a collaboration in the Ph.D.’s research program or semester abroad program at undergraduate or postgraduate level or a dual degree program and many other ways there are a range of learning opportunities for our students.

Check out the entire interview here: