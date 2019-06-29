RPCAU SSS Recruitment 2019: The application process for recruitment to 100 Skilled Supporting Staff (SSS) vacancies will be closed today. Candidates need to submit their applications on the official website - rpcau.ac.in/recruit_skill by today.

RPCAU SSS Recruitment 2019: Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University (RPCAU) in Bihar is all set to close the application process for recruitment to the posts of Skilled Supporting Staff (SSS) through its official website – rpcau.ac.in/recruit_skill today, June 29, 2019. According to reports, today is the last day to submit the filled up applications. All interested candidates are advised to not miss this chance to apply as there are in total 100 vacancies against the above-mentioned posts.

According to reports, the posts are for Group C category and candidates interested to apply must check the detailed notification on the official website. The application for the RPCAU SSS Recruitment 2019 for 100 vacant positions was opened by the authority on May 28, 2019.

RPCAU SSS Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application process start date – May 28, 2019

Closure of the online application process – Jun 29, 2019

Application fee submission last date – Check the official notification

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Gen/ OBC/ EWS need to pay Rs.500 along with their application form while candidates who belong to SC/ ST/ PwD need to pay only Rs.250. The application fee can be submitted by using either of the following method – Internet Banking or Credit Card or Debit Card.

RPCAU SSS Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Applicants need to be less than 27 years of age as on the last date for submission of the application form online. However, candidates belonging t0 reserved category will get relaxation as per government norms.

RPCAU SSS Recruitment 2019: Location of the Job

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa, Samastipur, Bihar – 848125

