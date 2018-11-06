RPF Admit Card 2018: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is likely to release the admit cards for the RPF exam 2018 this week. The candidates can download their RPF Admit Card 2018 from the official website of RPF @ rpfonlinereg.co.in. According to the reports, the RPF exam 2018 will be held in November and it is expected that the Railway Protection Force will release the admit cards 10 days before the examaination.

RPF Admit Card 2018: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is expected to release the admit cards for the RPF Recruitment Exam 2018 on its official website @ rpfonlinereg.co.in next week. According to the reports, the RPF exam 2018 will be conducted in the November and hall tickets for same would be out 10 days before the exam. The candidates who have applied for the Railway Protection Force job may visit the RPF’s official website— rpfonlinereg.co.in to find details about RPF exam 2018.

As per the notification on Railway Protection Force (RPF) website, the applicants will be able to download the admit cards till the date of the examination at rpfonlinereg.co.in. There will be separate RPF Call Letter for different events and it is expected that the RPF Admit Card 2018 for CBT will be released soon. The applicants, who will qualify the eligibility criteria set by the Railways Protection Force in CBT, only those students will be allowed to download the RPF hall ticket for PET and PMT examination 2018.

The candidates who are looking for a job in Railways and have applied for the RPF exam 2018 can download the RPF admit cards 2018 (Once they are released) from the official website of RPF by simply following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1– Visit the official website of RPF @ rpfonlinereg.co.in.

Step 2– Click on the link for RPF Admit Card 2018.

Step 3- Click on the post that you have filled for Constable or Sub-Inspector.

Step 4– Submit the details like Registration Number and Password.

Step 5– The RPF e-Call Letter will be pop on your screen.

Step 6– Save, download and take the printout of the Railway RPF Admit Card for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More