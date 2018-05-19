The Railway Recruitment Board is all set to release the notification for 9500 vacancies on its official website soon. Candidates interested to apply are advised to keep visiting the website so that they don't miss any important notification regarding the recruitment. Online application for the posts to start from June 1, 2018.

The Indian Railways is all set to recruit around 9500 candidates in the Railway Protection Force and notification regarding the same is going to be uploaded on the official website of the Railways Recruitment Board, i.e. at indianrailway.gov.in. The recruitment board has announced the number of vacancies in the department for RPF and RPSF (Constable). According to latest updates, candidates interested to apply for the vacant positions can submit their applications through the online application process which is set to start from June 1, 2018 on the official web portal of RRB.

Moreover, the candidates should make sure that they submit their application forms on or before June 30, 2018. The online applications should be submitted on the constable.rpfonline.org. web portal. Earlier this year, the RRB had announced more than one lakh posts for Group C, Group D and RRF. Reports say that more than 9739 vacancies will be opened for the posts of SI and Constable in the recruitment process of Force and Railway Protection Special Force this year, as per latest updates in a leading news website.

Meanwhile, the candidates applying for the posts must be an Indian citizen and should have passed their Matriculation or equivalent examination from a recognised state/ central board. Candidates between the age of 18-25 years can apply for the posts. Recruitment will be done on the basis of a Computer based test, Physical efficiency test, Trade test (only for Driver posts) and finally the verification of the documents of the selected candidates.

