RPF Constable 2019 Final Result declared, check at rpfonlinereg.co.in: The RPF has uploaded the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Group A, Group B, and Group F in the first round of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and document verification (DV) on its official website.

RPF Constable 2019 Final Result declared, check at rpfonlinereg.co.in: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have declared the RPF Constable Final Result 2019 on their official website — rpfonlinereg.co.in. Candidates, who had appeared in the examination, can now check the result on rpfonlinereg.co.in. The examination was conducted between December 19, 2018, and January 19, 2019.

Normalized Cut Off Marks for all Groups of SI



Apart from that, the RPF has also released the list of shortlisted candidates for Group A, B, E, F for the 2nd round of PET, PMT, DV tests.

Constable Group E: Shortlisted Candidates for PMT, PET and D

(Tentative PET Date is 1st week of April 2019)

https://constable2.rpfonlinereg.org/documents/Constable_Group_E_Selected_Candidates_2nd_list.pdf

Constable Group A: Candidate Shortlisted for PET, PMT and DV

(Tentative PET Date is 1st week of April 2019)

https://constable2.rpfonlinereg.org/documents/Constable_Group_A_Selected_Candidates_List.pdf

Constable Group B: List of Shortlisted for PET, PMT and DV

(Tentative PET Date is 1st week of April 2019)

https://constable2.rpfonlinereg.org/documents/Constable_Group_B_Selected_Candidates_List.pdf

Constable Group E: List of Shortlisted for PET, PMT and DV

(Tentative Test Date is Last week of February)

https://constable2.rpfonlinereg.org/documents/Constable_Group_E_Selected_Candidates.pdf

Constable Group F: List of Shortlisted for PET, PMT and DV

(Tentative PET Date is 1st week of April 2019)

https://constable2.rpfonlinereg.org/documents/Constable_Group_F_Selected_Candidates_List.pdf

Currently, a total of 8,619 constable posts are lying vacant in the RPF and some of the vacant posts will be filled up after this examination. The RPF website provides cut off marks of SI posts.

Steps to check RPF Constable 2019 Final Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Railway Protection Force – rpfonlinereg.co.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Candidates shortlisted for the PMT, PET, and DV’ or click on ‘Candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET, DV 2nd round for Group E’.

Step 3: Furnish your details and submit

Step 4: You will see the result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and keep it for future use.

Sub Inspector Group E Candidate Shortlisted for PET, PMT and DV:

https://si2.rpfonlinereg.org/documents/SI_Group_E_Selected_Candiates_2nd_List.pdf

