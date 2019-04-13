RPF Constable 2019: The answer key link for checking the result for Railway Protection Force ancillary CBT exam 2019 is out, the link to raise objections for the same is open till tomorrow and then after that, it will close. The candidates can check the process to download answer key inside.

RPF Constable 2019: The railway protection force and Railway Protection special force has released its answer key for the RPF constable ancillary posts on the official website of the same. It is suggested that the candidates should visit the website of the Railway Protection Force- cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org to check and download the answer keys for RPF countable ancillary CBT exam 2019 which was held in the month of March and April 2019.

As per the notification of Railway Protection Force, the candidates can view their answer sheet of the computer-based exam from 20:00 hours of April 11, 2019, to 20:00 hours of April 14, 2019. The link to raise objection for answer keys will be available till April 14, 2019, that is sudsy and then the link will close. Candidates can check their respective results by entering their roll number and date of birth to download Railway Protection Force RPF ancillary answer key.

Take a look at the video stating the cutoff, and answer key discussion here:

The candidates can follow the step by step guide to download the answer key inside:

Step 1: Check the official website of Railway Protection Force RPF – cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link stating answer key link on the Right-hand side

Take a look at more steps down below:

Step 3: Click on the View answer key for Railway Protection Force constable ancillary CBT exam 2019

Step 4: New pop up will open

Steps to download here:

Step 5: Enter roll number, date of birth, captcha, and other details as asked on the page

Step 6: After log in download the answer key

Step 7: Take a print out for future purposes and for raising an objection on the same.

Take a look at more videos down below for more information on the cutoff scheme of the same:

