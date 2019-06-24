RPF constable 2019 result: The final merit list for the Group E and F recruitment has been issued by the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force. Candidates can download it by visiting constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

RPF constable 2019 result: Final merit list for Group E, F out, know how to download at constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

RPF constable 2019 result: Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force have issued the final merit list for the constable vacancies. The final merit list for the posts of Group E and the Group F are available on the official website of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). All the candidates who have applied and appeared for the examination can check the final merit list by visiting the official website of the Railway Protection Force, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

Steps to download the RPF constable result 2019:

Step 1: visit the official website of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Final merit list present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap to see the list of the Group E or the Group F present on the newly opened page.

Step 5: The final merit list will open up in the PDF form.

Step 6: Download the merit list.

Step 7: Take a print out of the final merit list and keep it with you for future reference.

The board has previously published a notification for 9,739 vacancies which comprised 4403 vacant posts for male constables, 4216 vacant posts for female constables, 819 vacant posts for male sub-inspector (SI) and 301 vacant posts for female sub-inspector (SI). All the shortlisted candidates will be placed at level 3 of the 7th CPC pay matrix and will be initially paid Rs 21,700 and other additional allowances.

About the Railway Protection Force (RPF):

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is a National security force which was founded in the year 1957 under the Railway Protection Force Act. The main motive for the establishment of RPF was to enhance the security of the railway property and providing protection to the travellers. The RPF has the authority to investigate, search, arrest and prosecute any suspect. The force serves under the authority of the Indian Ministry of Railways.

