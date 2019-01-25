RPF Constable Admit card 2019: The admit card for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable recruitment examination has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The interested candidates can visit the official website to download the admit cards for the post of Group C, D.

Steps to RPF constable admit card 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website the official website constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: Click on call letter which is displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on group C, D

Step 4: later you can log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the call letter/admit card

Exam pattern: RPF Constable exams 2018

The examination will consist of questions related to General Awareness, Arithmetic and

There will be 50 questions which carry 50 marks. Arithmetic, General Intelligence & Reasoning will have 35 questions carrying 35 marks for each section.

The qualifiers of CBT exam appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Later, the candidates who have applied for drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.

The candidates will be awarded with 1 marks for every correct answer. However, 1/3 marks will be deducted for incorrect answers from the total score.

Candidates are required to obtain the minimum qualifying marks. They will have to score 35% of marks to qualify the CBT. The reserved category candidates belonging to SC / ST will have to obtain 30% marks. However, the PwD category students will get a relaxation of 2%.

