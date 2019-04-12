RPF Constable Ancillary Answer Key 2019: The Railway Police Force (RPF) has published the answer keys of RPF Constable Ancillary exam on the official website - cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org. Candidates can raise objections through RPF official website given below. The last date to file objections is April 14.

RPF Constable Ancillary Answer Key 2019: The Railway Police Force (RPF) today, April 12, has released the answer key of the RPF Constable Ancillary recruitment examination through its official website. The candidates, who had taken part in the examination, can access the answer key on the official website of RPF i.e. – constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The job seekers are advised to raise objections till April 14, after that no objection shall be entertained.

Earlier, the RPF had released a notification advertising the opening of 749 vacancies. The vacancies are for 452 Water carrier posts, 199 Safaiwala, 49 Washerman, 49 Barber, 07 Mali, Tailor Grade III 20 and 22 Cobbler Grade III posts. The eligibility criteria in terms of age are in the bracket of 18 and 25 years. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories are given relaxation as per government norms. The candidates are required to print out the key for future correspondence.

Here’s the link to go to the official website of RPF: https://constable2.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html

Here are the steps to check the RPF Constable Ancillary Answer Keys 2019:

Candidates need to access the RPF website at constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Click on the link which reads view answer sheet

Candidates will be redirected to another page

You need to click on your applied group

Enter your credentials and answer key will appear

RPF had also released the admit cards for another stage recruitment process. The applicants need to go through medical and physical tests, besides the document verification process. Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force was formed for the protection of Indian Railways.

The Railway Protection Force or RPF was formed for the protection and security of railway property by an act of Railway Protection Force Act, 1957. The RPF is entitled to protect and safeguard railway property, combat crime against it, the power to remove any obstruction, besides other functions of an armed force.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More