RPF Constable Ancillary Recruitment 2019 results: The RPF Constable Ancillary Result has been declared by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org. The candidates who had appeared for the CBT examination can check the result from the official website.

RPF Constable Ancillary Recruitment 2019 Results: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has declared the RPF Constable Ancillary Result on the official website cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org. Those who had appeared for the CBT examination can check the result from the official website. A total of 1,31,565 candidates qualified for PET and PMT. The RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019, has published in the format which consists of the name, roll number, and category of the qualified candidates.

RPF Constable Ancillary Recruitment 2019: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on the option of “Qualified Candidates for PET and PMT”.

Step 3: Click on the group A, B, C, D, E and F for which the candidate has appeared for the Computer Based Test.

Step 4: The merit list will be displayed on the page.

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F and enter the roll number.

Also Read: RPF SI Group A Recruitment 2019: Final merit list 2019 released @ si1.rpfonlinereg.org, selected candidates to get Rs 35,400 as per 7th CPC matrix

Check direct link here

If the candidates’ name is mentioned in the merit list, the candidate is eligible for the next stage.

Also Read: RPF Constable 2019: Railway Protection Force Ancillary answer key released @ cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org

RPF Constable Ancillary Recruitment 2019: PET/PMT round Examination pattern

The qualifiers of the CBT, will now have to appear for the PET and PMT round. During the round, the candidates will have to perform physical tasks such as running, long jump and high jump.

This round is qualifying in nature. No marks will be awarded to the candidates. It is compulsory for the candidates to clear the Physical Test. Students who do not have minimum height, or the chest, he/ she will be disqualified for the PET and PMT round.

A run for a distance of 800 meters in 3 Min 40 sec in a single chance is mandatory for the students. Perform a long jump and high jump of 9 feet and 3 feet respectively for which 2 chances each will be given.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App