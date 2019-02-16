RPF Constable answer sheet 2019 released: The students who appeared for the RPF constable examinations can now check the answer sheet on the official website. To ease the process, we have listed the steps or guide to check the answer sheet and download it for further use.

The Railway Protection Force has finally published the answer sheet for examination that held fort Constable Recruitment. The aspirants who sat for the examination can check the answer sheet on the official website @ constable.rpfonlinereg.org.Here are the links to download. Students are requested to check their respective groups before downloading the answer keys!

Main Link https://constable.rpfonlinereg.org/viewanswersheet.html

1. Answer key for Group A

https://ot.lraj.co.in/ObjectionTrackerPortalWeb/loginPage.jsp

2. Answer key for Group B

https://ot.lraj.co.in/ObjectionTrackerPortalWeb/loginPage.jsp

3. Answer key for Group F

https://ot.lraj.co.in/ObjectionTrackerPortalWeb/loginPage.jsp

The Railway Protection Force Constable’s answer key is available on the official website and the students can check and tally it online. The candidates will be asked for the login details and after entering the required credentials, the aspirant can access or download the answer sheet. Some of the details that the students need to enter the next page includes Roll Number, date of birth, examination date, the candidate’s batch and captcha code.

Here are the steps that will guide you to check the answer sheet.

1. Visit the official website of RPF recruitment that is https://constable.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html

2. Find and click on the ‘View Answersheet’ option which is present on the top of the page with a dark blue text background.

3. A new page will appear on the screen.

4. Select the group or the answer sheet you want to check

5. Now the login page will appear where you need to provide all the credentials to get in.

6. After submitting all the required details, click on the submit button.

7. Now the answer sheet will appear on the screen and you can easily download it or take a screenshot.

