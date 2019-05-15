The RPF constable recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 1,120 vacancies. Candidates will be shortlisted based on a computer test, physical efficiency and physical measurement test and medical test.

RPF Constable Group C Admit Card and Second Merit List Released at constable.rpfonlinereg.org

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the admit card and second merit list for recruitment of RPF Constable under Group C on its official website constable.rpfonlinereg.org. The physical efficiency test, or PET, will be held on June 10, 2019. Candidates will need to carry their admit cards to enter the examination hall and for PET.

Here are the steps to download the admit cards:

Step 1: Open the homepage constable.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘Call letter for 2nd round of PET, PMT and DV’ on homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth to go to the download page

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of it to carry it on the day of the examination

Candidates will need to carry their admit cards along with a valid photo ID proof and one passport size photograph on day of the exam. The identity proof can be Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID, PAN card, passport, etc. candidates without the relevant documents will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

How to check RPF Constable Group C Second Merit List:

Step 1: Open the homepage constable.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘Call letter for 2nd round of PET, PMT and DV’ on homepage

Step 3: Click on the relevant group that candidate took part for CBT

Step 4: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F button and enter the roll number or name

Step 6: If the roll number against your name is highlighted then you have passed the exam. Congratulations!

A total of 270 candidates have qualified for CBT in Group C second merit list, which has been released in a PDF format and contains name, roll number and category of the eligible candidates for PET, PMT and, DV round. The RPF Constable recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 1,120 vacancies. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of computer-based test, physical efficiency test, and physical measurement test, followed by document verification. Candidates qualifying in all the stages will also need to pass the medical exam held at railway hospitals. Those who will clear the final medical round will receive their appointment letters.

