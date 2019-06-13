RPF Constable PET Admit Card 2019: The Railways Protection Force (RPF) has released the RPF Constable PET Admit Card 2019 or RPF Constable PET Hall Tickets 2019 or RPF Constable PMT Call Letters 2019 for the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Pre Medical Test (PMT) hall tickets for Group A, B, E, on its official website – cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.
All the candidates appearing in the examination for recruitment to the 798 vacant posts of the department are advised to download their respective RPF Constable PET Admit Card 2019 from the official website with the help of the instructions to download the RPF Constable PET hall Ticket 2019 given below.
How to check and download the RPF Constable PET Admit Card 2019?
- Visit the official website of Railway Protection Force (RPF) as mentioned above
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CALL LETTER”
- On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window
- Here, Click on either Group A, Group B, or Group E
- On clicking, a new window will appear
- Now, the Call Letter Login page to download the admit cards for PET and PMT will be displayed
- Enter the details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on Login
- Again the candidates will be directed to a new page
- Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference
Here are the direct links to download the RPF Constable PET/PMT Admit Card 2019 for various groups:
- Download Group A (SR, SWR & SCR) Admit Card
- Download Group B (CR, WR, WCR & SECR) Admit Card
- Download Group E (PET, PMT, DV and TT) Admit Card