The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the admit card for the second round of PET, PMT for Group C and Group D at the official website of RPF, constable2.rpfonline.org. The candidates who have qualified the Computer Based Test (CBT) can go to the official website to download their admit cards. Candidates should consider the fact that admit cards will not be sent to them by post. Through this recruitment process, RPF and RPSF will fill the post of Constable ancillary.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement (PMT):

Male candidates are required to complete 1600 metre run in a time period of 5 minutes and 45 seconds, perform a long jump of 14 feet and a high jump of 4 feet.

Female candidates are required to complete 800-metre run in 3 minutes and 40 seconds, perform a long jump of 9 feet and a high jump of 3 feet.

Vacancies for the recruitment:

Groupwise:

Group C(ER, ECR, SER, and ECoR):

Unreserved: 877 vacancies

SC: 184 vacancies

ST: 134 vacancies

OBC: 92 vacancies

Total: 1287 vacancies

Group D(NR, NER, NWR and NCR):

Unreserved: 761 vacancies

SC: 152 vacancies

ST: 68 vacancies

OBC: 65 vacancies

Total: 1046 vacancies

Candidates who have passed the CBT exam and scored according to the cut-off will now have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV).

About Railway Protection Force (RPF):

The Railway Protection force or popularly known as RPF is a security force formed by the government in order to provide better security to the property of Indian Railways. RPF has the power to search, investigate, arrest and prosecute any suspected individual. The RPF serves under the Ministry of Railways.

