The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the admit card for the second round of PET, PMT for Group C and Group D at the official website of RPF, constable2.rpfonline.org. The candidates who have qualified the Computer Based Test (CBT) can go to the official website to download their admit cards. Candidates should consider the fact that admit cards will not be sent to them by post. Through this recruitment process, RPF and RPSF will fill the post of Constable ancillary.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement (PMT):
- Male candidates are required to complete 1600 metre run in a time period of 5 minutes and 45 seconds, perform a long jump of 14 feet and a high jump of 4 feet.
- Female candidates are required to complete 800-metre run in 3 minutes and 40 seconds, perform a long jump of 9 feet and a high jump of 3 feet.
Vacancies for the recruitment:
Groupwise:
Group C(ER, ECR, SER, and ECoR):
Unreserved: 877 vacancies
SC: 184 vacancies
ST: 134 vacancies
OBC: 92 vacancies
Total: 1287 vacancies
Group D(NR, NER, NWR and NCR):
Unreserved: 761 vacancies
SC: 152 vacancies
ST: 68 vacancies
OBC: 65 vacancies
Total: 1046 vacancies
Candidates who have passed the CBT exam and scored according to the cut-off will now have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV).
About Railway Protection Force (RPF):
The Railway Protection force or popularly known as RPF is a security force formed by the government in order to provide better security to the property of Indian Railways. RPF has the power to search, investigate, arrest and prosecute any suspected individual. The RPF serves under the Ministry of Railways.
