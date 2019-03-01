RPF constable Recruitment 2019: The Railway Police Force (RPF) has released the online application process on the official website, constable2.rpfonlinereg.org. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through the same on the website. Through this examination, a total of 8,619 constables are to be filled.

The answer keys for the Railway Police Force (RPF) has been released for the post of constable at Group C and D level on the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The interested and eligible candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer keys on the official website. The examination was conducted to recruit 8,619 constables. A total of 9,739 vacancies were posted for the recruitment. Out of which 1,120 vacancies are for SI (Sub-Inspector) post. The phase I written exam was conducted from December 2018 to February 2019.

RPF Constable answer keys: Following are the steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘view answer sheet’ on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the post, group A, B, F for which you applied for

Step 5: Log-in th page after using details

Step 6: Answer keys will appear

The candidates are requested to take a print out of the answer key for future use. Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force has already released admit cards for the next stage recruitment process. The candidates will have to undergo physical measurement test, medical test and document verification. for the recruitment process.

