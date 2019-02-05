RPF Constable Result 2018-19: The result for the Group E constable post has been released by the Railway Protection Force on the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The recruitment examination was conducted to recruit for the same post. The selected candidates will be recruited for physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and documents verification.

RPF Constable Result 2018-19: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force have announced the result for the Group E constable in the RPF on the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The recruitment examination was conducted to recruit for the same post. A total of 2,084 candidates have qualified the written examination. They have been shortlisted for physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and documents verification. Following this, the candidates will be selected on the basis of merit which will be released by the by the RPF.

How to check RPF Constable result 2018-19

Step 1: Go to the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on the link which says RPF Constable result 2018-19: How to check

Step 3: Later you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will be displayed, check your roll number.

The written examination for the recruitment of the Group E exam was conducted from December 20 to December 23, 2018. The PST examination will be conducted in the last week of February. The admit cards and exact exam date and venue are all set to be released by the RPF soon.

Direct Link for RPF Constable Result Group E

Direct Link for RPF SI Result Group E

Direct Link for RPF SI Result Group F

