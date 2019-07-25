RPF Constable Result 2019: The merit list for Constable post for Group A, B, E, and F has been released by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their result by visiting the official website of RPF recruitment, rpfonlinereg.org.

The merit list is released for the Constable post for Group A, B, E, and F. and it contains the names of the candidates who qualified in the Physical Measurement Test or PMT, Physical Efficiency Test or PET and Document Verification.

Steps to download the RPF constable final merit list 2019

Step 1: Login the official website of RPF recruitment, rpfonlinereg.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, ‘Final Merit List of Constable/RPF & constable/RPSF’

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where separate links for Group A, Group E and Group F merit list has been declared

Step 4: Click on the merit list link for the relevant railway Group

Step 5: Final merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

The RPF recruitment examination was conducted for 4403 male constable posts and 4216 female constable posts. Earlier, the organization has released a merit list of Constable. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the final merit list from the official site of RPF & RPSF. Also, Selected candidates will be called for document verification on the basis of their performance in CBT, PET/PMT and Trade Test.

