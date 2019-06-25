RPF constable result 2019: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force has declared the final merit list for the constable vacancies through the official websites such as constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The final merit list is released for Group E, Group F on the website. Candidates can check the merit list through official websites such as constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

RPF constable result 2019 @ constable1.rpfonlinereg.org: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force have announced the final merit list for the constable vacancies on the official websites such as constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The final merit list is available for the Group E, Group F on the website. Candidates can check the merit list through official websites such as constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

Earlier, the board advertised for 9,739 vacant posts consisting of constable male as 4,403, constable female 4,216, Sub Inspector male 819, Sub Inspector female 301. Selected candidates will have to pass a rigorous initial training in any of the RPF/RPSF training centre, or any other institution as decided by the Railway Administration.

The RPF Constable final merit list is released after following a long process. The final merit list is released for those who had qualified in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification (DV).

RPF constable result: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Final merit list’ link

Step 3: A PDF will be opened, look out for your result

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for future use.

Here is the direct link for Group E

Here is the direct link for Group F

Qualified candidates will receive at level 3 of 7th CPC pay matrix. Candidates will get an initial pay of Rs 21,700 plus other allowances which are admissible. The trainee cadets will receive a stipend of Rs. 21,700 plus other allowances as admissible as mentioned under Railway rules in the period of training. Passing the final examination at the end of the training is necessary for the appointment to the Force.

