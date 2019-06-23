RPF Constable Result 2019. The first merit list of Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force has been released on RPF recruitment official website. The final merit list contains the name of the candidates those who qualified in the different tests like Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification (DV).

RPF Constable Result 2019: Railway Protection Force, RPF Constable Recruitment has issued the first merit list of Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force . The merit list for Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force is available on the official website of RPF Recruitment. Candidates those who have applied for the RPF Constable recruitment can check and download result by visiting the official RPF website on rpfonlinereg.org.

The first merit list has been released for Group E and Group F. The final merit list contains the name of the candidates those who qualified in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Document Verification (DV).

RPF Constable Result 2019: Steps to check RPF Result 2019

Step 1: Login the official RPF recruitment website rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on the available link on the homepage which says, ‘Final merit list for the Constable’

Step 3: After this candidates are required to select the related railway group.

Step 4: The merit list will appear on the screen.

step 5: Press Control and F simultaneously in the keyboard.

Step 6: Enter your roll number or name carefully.

Step 7: Your results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 8: Download the result and take a print out for the same for further reference.

The RPF Constable Recruitment examination was held for 4403 male constable posts and 4216 female constable posts.

Meanwhile, candidates must note that they will have to qualify the final examination to be held at the end of the training in order to get appointment to the Railway Protection Force.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App