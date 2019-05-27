RPF Constable Result 2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had released the results of RPF Constable recruitment examination on the official website - cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org. Candidates can now check their respective results by following the steps given below.

RPF Constable Result 2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had released the RPF Constable Result 2019 for RPF Constable recruitment examination on the official website – cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org today, May 27, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can now check their respective results on the official website of the RPF. The RPF Recruitment examination was conducted by the authority in the month of April this year. The candidates can follow the instructions to download the results which have been mentioned below.

According to reports, there are 798 Constable (Ancillary) vacant posts for which this recruitment drive has been conducted by the Board. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the RPF Constable Result 2019 will have to appear for the next round of the recruitment process that is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement (PMT) test. The dates for the same will be announced by the authority soon through its official website. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

How to check and download the RPF Constable Result 2019?

Visit the official website of the Railway Protection Force (RPF)

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “QUALIFIED CANDIDATES for PET and PMT”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, click on the relevant group

On clicking, the names of the selected candidates will appear in a pdf

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the result page: http://cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org/qualified_list.html

