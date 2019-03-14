RPF constable result for Group E released @ constable2.rpfonlinereg.org: Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force on Thursday released the list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd round of physical measurement ( PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and document verification (DV) round for group E.The candidates who have appeared for the written examination are advised to visit the official website @ constable1.rpfonlinereg.org to check their respective results.

Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force on Thursday released the list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd round of physical measurement ( PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and document verification (DV) round for group E.The candidates who have appeared for the written examination are advised to visit the official website @ constable1.rpfonlinereg.org to check their respective results. A total of 2,420 candidates have been shortlisted for the second round of PMT, PET and DV.

RPF constable result: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘List of candidates selected for stage 2’

Step 3: A PDF will open, search your result

Step 4: To search your result, you can simply press CTRL+F keys on your keyboard

Step 5: A box will pop up on the top of your screen

Step 6: Enter your roll no in the pop-up box

Step 7: If the list carries your name it will be highlighted

The selected Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards and original documents with them while going for the second round.

The Selected candidates will be recruited at the level 3 of 7th CPC pay Matrix and will get an initial payment of Rs 21,700 plus other allowances admissible at that time.

