Indian Railways recruitment for Constable and SI in Railway Protection Special Force (RPF) were announced earlier this month, with the first test scheduled to be held on 19 December 2018.

Indian Railways recruitment for Constable and SI in Railway Protection Special Force (RPF) were announced earlier this month, with the first test scheduled to be held on 19 December 2018. The exams are being conducted in the online mode through (Computer Based Tests) and candidates who have their exams in the coming days can download admit cards from the official website of RPF i.e. https://rpfonlinereg.co.in/

SCHEDULE OF RPF CONSTABLE EXAM 2018

Exams under phase 1 for group E candidates will take place from 20th December 2018 to 22nd December 2018

Exams under phase 4 for candidates under group A, B, F, will take place from 17th January to 25th January 2019

Exams under phase 5 for candidates under group C, D will take place from 2nd February to 19th February.

SCHEDULE OF RPF SI EXAM 2018

Exams under phase 1 for group E, F candidates will take place on 19th December 2018

Exams under phase 2 for group A, B candidates will take place from 5th Jan to 6th Jan 2019

Exams under phase 3 for group C, D candidates will take place from 9th Jan to 13th Jan 2019

The exams scheduled on December 20th and 21st have been concluded and you can check the exam analysis given below:

HERE ARE THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS FOR RPF CONSTABLE/SI 2018 EXAM BASED ON DECEMBER 20th, 21st EXAM

The term ‘Smasher’ is associated with which sport?

-Volley Ball

Who wrote the book -“The Argumentative Indian”?

-Amartya Sen

Name the major Nuclear power plant in Gujarat?

-Kakrapara

Which style of dance is related to Uttar Pradesh ?

-Kathak

What is the chemical symbol of ‘Iron’?

-Fe

How many chromosome pairs are in a human body?

-23 chromosome

Why does a non-metal do not possess the property of malleability?

-Because non-metals can be broken but cannot be converted into sheets

Agra’s ‘Moti Masjid’ was constructed by?

-Shahjahan

Bibi ka Maqbara built by?

-Aurangzeb

Who constructed Adhai Din Ka Jhopda?

-Qutub Ud din AIbak

Group of Monuments at Hampi is in?

-Karnataka

NaHCO3 is chemical formula for?

-Baking Soda

Chemical formula for sulphurous acid is?

H2SO3

The battle of Buxar took place in?

-1764

