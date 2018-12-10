RPF Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2018: The Indian Railways has released the Admit Card for the upcoming recruitment examination for both Sub Inspector and Constable posts in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force through its official website. All those who have submitted their applications for the Computer Based Examination to be conducted by the Board can now download their respective admit cards by logging into the website of Indian Railways i.e. at rpfonlinereg.co.in.
Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the recruitment examination. Failure to produce the same at the time of examination might lead to disqualification of the candidate from the examination. Also, the notification on the official website of RPF says that the call letter for the online examination to be held on December 19, 2018 is now available for candidates to download.
How to download the RPF Recruitment Exam Admit Card for Sub Inspector Exam 2018?
- Visit the official website of Indian Railways – rpfonlinereg.co.in
- Here, click on the link that reads, “Employment Notice No. SI/RPF – 02/2018
(Recruitment for the Post Sub-Inspector)”
- Again click on the link that reads, “Call Letter” on the page
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Here, click on either of the two Group, ie. E or F
- Now, fill in the details such as Registration number and Date of Birth
- Click on the Login button
- The Call letter or Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer
How to download the RPF Recruitment Exam Admit Card for Constable Exam 2018?
- Visit the official website as mentioned above
- Here, click on the link that reads, “Employment Notice No. CONSTABLE/RPF – 01/2018
(Recruitment for the Post of Constable)”
- Now, click on the option, “Call Letter”
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Here, click on the Group E tab
- Fill your Registration number and Date of Birth and login
- The Call letter or Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer
To log in directly to the official website and download the respective call letter, click on this link: https://si2.rpfonlinereg.org/Calllet.html
Leave a Reply