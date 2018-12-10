RPF Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2018: The Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination Admit Cards for Sub Inspector and Constable has been published on the official website - rpfonlinereg.co.in. Candidates can now download the same by following the instructions given below.

RPF Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2018: The Indian Railways has released the Admit Card for the upcoming recruitment examination for both Sub Inspector and Constable posts in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force through its official website. All those who have submitted their applications for the Computer Based Examination to be conducted by the Board can now download their respective admit cards by logging into the website of Indian Railways i.e. at rpfonlinereg.co.in.

Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the recruitment examination. Failure to produce the same at the time of examination might lead to disqualification of the candidate from the examination. Also, the notification on the official website of RPF says that the call letter for the online examination to be held on December 19, 2018 is now available for candidates to download.

How to download the RPF Recruitment Exam Admit Card for Sub Inspector Exam 2018?

Visit the official website of Indian Railways – rpfonlinereg.co.in

Here, click on the link that reads, “Employment Notice No. SI/RPF – 02/2018

(Recruitment for the Post Sub-Inspector)”

(Recruitment for the Post Sub-Inspector)" Again click on the link that reads, "Call Letter" on the page

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on either of the two Group, ie. E or F

Now, fill in the details such as Registration number and Date of Birth

Click on the Login button

The Call letter or Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

How to download the RPF Recruitment Exam Admit Card for Constable Exam 2018?

Visit the official website as mentioned above

Here, click on the link that reads, “Employment Notice No. CONSTABLE/RPF – 01/2018

(Recruitment for the Post of Constable)”

(Recruitment for the Post of Constable)" Now, click on the option, "Call Letter"

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the Group E tab

Fill your Registration number and Date of Birth and login

The Call letter or Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To log in directly to the official website and download the respective call letter, click on this link: https://si2.rpfonlinereg.org/Calllet.html

