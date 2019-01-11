Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the admit cards for the Group A, B and F exam 2019 at constable.rpfonlinereg.org. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the same.

RPF Group A, B and F Exam Admit Card 2019: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued the admit cards for the upcoming Constable Group A, B, and F recruitment exam 2019 on its official website. All the appearing candidates can now download the Hall Tickets from the website of RPF by logging into it. The official website of RPF is – constable.rpfonlinereg.org.

According to reports, RPF’s recruiting wing has recently postponed the exam for the recruitment of candidates to the Sub Inspector (SI) in the department. The latest updates say the examinations will be now conducted from January 9, 2019, at various centres across the country.

How to download the RPF Group A, B and F Exam Admit Card 2019?

Log on to the website of RPF i.e. constable.rpfonlinereg.org

On the homepage, search for the link that indicates to download the hall tickets

On clicking, a new window will appear

Here, enter your registration number and click to submit

The admit card will appear on the computer screen

Download the same and take a coloured print out for future reference

For more information, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of RPF.

Candidates can go to the official website directly by clicking on this link to download the Admit Card: https://constable.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html

