RPF recruitment 2018: The Railway Protection Force has invited the applications for 798 vacant posts. The notifiaction was reelased on the official website of RPF. The interested candidates can apply through the officail website before January 31. A pass out of Class 10 examination from a recognised board is eligible for the required position.

RPF recruitment 2018: As per the latest notification of Railway Protection Force, they have invited the applications for various vacancies in RPF. The online registration process for around 798 vacant posts in RPF will begin from January 1. The interested candidates can apply for the position on the official website constable.rpfonlinereg.org . A candidate should be a pass out of Class 10 examination from a recognised board. The candidates should belong to the age bracket of 18 to 25 years of age. The candidates should belong to a reserved category. As per the official norms, they will get age relaxation. The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs (19,900 to 63,200) per month.

The candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. However, the reserved category candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

Following are the steps to apply for the online registration to apply for the position on or before January 31.

The candidates can visit the official website, constable.rpfonlinereg.org. On the homepage of the website, candidates can click on the ‘New Registration’ link of the Online Registration portal of RPF. Fill your login details by entering the registration number & DOB in the application of Fill in the remaining details required for your registration for Employment Notice Constable In case you forget your Registration Number, make use of ‘Get Register number’ option and retrieve.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT), physical efficiency test, physical measurement test, trade test and document verification. The Computer Based Test will be held in 15 regional languages as well and the standard of the exam will be class 10. The Computer Based Test is expected to be held in February/ March.

