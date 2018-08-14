RPF Recruitment 2018: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced 10000 fresh RPF jobs. Union Minister also announced that 50 % jobs will be reserved for women to ensure women safety. Piyush Goyal informed that the recruitment would be of a single computer-based test and that there would be no interview rounds.

RPF Recruitment 2018: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced 50 per cent reservation for women for the upcoming Railway Police Force (RPF) recruitment and development in Bihar. Union Minister also announced 10,000 recruitments in Railways. Piyush Goyal shared his plan to ensure 50 per cent quota for women for the upcoming RPF jobs.

Piyush Goyal informed that the recruitment would be of a single computer-based test and that there would be no interview rounds. Examination dates and details are expected to be out soon. As per the reports, Indian Railway has invited 9739 posts in the Railway Protection Force, RPF for SI and Constable Recruitment.

In his speech, Piyush Goyal said that they will announce recruit 50 per cent women to ensure women security. CCTV cameras will be installed in the all approximate 6000 railway stations. Talking about the appeal by Bihar Deputy CM Sushi8l Kumar Modi, he added that a small part of a land between Patna city and Patna ghat will be given to State for road constructions.

Piyush Goyal said, “Railway Ministry will ensure that no stone remains unturned for the development of Bihar and that every house will get electrified till November to December 2018. The function was also addressed by Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and Union Minister RK Singh.

