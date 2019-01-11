The admit card for the recruitment exam to enrol in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in. The interested candidates can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F.

The admit card for the recruitment exam to enrol in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been released by the

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on the official website constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in. The interested candidates can download their admit cards for the post of group A, B and F. Previously, RRB had announced the admit card or call letter for the phase III of its recruitment cycle. Earlier, they released the admit cards for the vacancies at the level of Group C and Group D.

Following are the steps to check the admit cards for RPF admit card 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website constablegrpb.rpfonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: Click on call letter on the home page

Step 3: A new page will be displayed, click on group A, B or F

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Call letter/admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download it and take out a print out for future use.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More