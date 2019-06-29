RPF Recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has recently announced 9000 vacancies out of which 50 per cent will be reserved for women.

RPF Recruitment 2019: The government has decided to recruit 4500 woman constables in the Railway Protection Force or RPF. According to reports, there as very less number of woman constable in the RPF and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday in the Rajya said that 50 per cent of the 9,000 vacant posts will be reserved for a woman. The recruitment notification will be released through the official website of the RPF and candidates interested to apply for the same are advised to keep an eye on the official website – constable.rpfonlinereg.org.



Reportedly, Piyush Goyal at the Rajya Sabha during the question hour in the upper house of the parliament said that there are only 2.25 per cent lady constables in RPF and the number of women constables is less in the entire Indian Railways. He further said that the Prime Minister has given a direction for recruitment of lady constables in the Railways keeping in mind the less number of woman.

How to apply for RPF Recruitment 2019?

Step 1: Interested candidates need to visit the RPF Official website – constable2.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Vacancies’ tab in the section for RPF Recruitment

Step 3: Here, enter all required details for RPF Recruitment 2019

Step 4: Submit the details

