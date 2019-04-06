RPF, RPSF Constable Ancillary recruitment 2019: The call letter for constable ancillary recruitment 2019 has been released for Physical Efficiency/Measurement test and document verification for Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group F Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The eligible candidates can download the call letter from the official website.

RPF, RPSF Constable Ancillary recruitment 2019: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the call letter for Physical Efficiency/Measurement test and document verification for constable ancillary recruitment 2019 for Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group F on the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The candidates can download the call letter from the official website of RPF, RPSF.

The candidates who belonged to the zones such as Zones like Central Railway, Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway, East Central Railway, Northern Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, North East Frontier Railway, North Western Railway, Southern Railway, South Central Railway, South Eastern Railway, South East Central Railway, South Western Railway, Western Railway, West Central Railways can check their call letter.

The call letter for North East Frontier Railway of PET, PMT & DV for the second round has also been released on the official website.

RPF/RPSF PET Call letter: Steps to download call letter

Step 1: Go to the official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on either of two options which mentions ‘Call letter for PET, PMT and DV’ or ‘Call letter for 2nd round of PET, PMT and DV.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the page, click on the relevant Group of your choice.

Step 5: A new login page will be displayed, enter your registration number and date of birth details.

Step 6: Download the call letter

RPF Constable Ancillary Salary Structure

Tailor, Cobbler: Level 2 of the & the CPC pay matrix with initial pay of Rs 19, 900 to Rs 63, 200 plus allowances.

Water carrier, Safaiwala, washerman, Barber, Mali: Level 3 of 7th CPC PAy Matrix with Initial pay of RS 21, 700 to69,100 plus allowances.

