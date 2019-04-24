RPF, RPSF SI final merit list out: The merit list of the recruitment at the post of Sub-inspector in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Candidates can download the same by visiting the official website, si1.rpfonline.org.

RPF, RPSF SI final merit list out: The Railways Protection Force (RPF) and the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) has issued the final merit list for the recruitment exam organised to hire candidates at the post of Sub-inspector (SI). Candidates can download the merit list by visiting the official website, si1.rpfonline.org. A total of 178 candidates have been shortlisted from group A and 60 candidates from the group F. The candidates who will get hired will be paid Rs 35,400 along with extra monthly allowances per month.

Step to download the RPF SI Merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website, si1.rpfonlinereg.org.

Step 2: Tap the link saying the final merit list of SI-RPF and SI-RPSF present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open up.

Step 4: Tap the group.

Step 5: The merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the merit list.

Step 7: Take a printout of the list for future reference.

The recruitment at the post of Sub-inspector in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) was notified in 2018. Now the candidates will be called for a medical exam. The venue for the exam will be informed to the candidates on their registered mobile number.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App