RPF SI Admit Card 2019: The admit card for the post of sub-inspection in the Railways Protection Force (RPF) has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on the official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org. The admit card or call letters for group A, B, C and D have been released. Earlier, the examination for RPF SI recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on January 9. The examination was delayed. The interested candidates have been notified via SMSes by the recruitment board. The examination will be conducted in an online mode.

RPF SI admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, si.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on the call letter on the home page

Step 3: A new page will be displayed, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Download the admit card

Step 5: Take out a print out for future use

RPF Constable, SI exams 2018: Exam pattern

Candidates will attempt the questions from General Awareness with 50 questions and 50 marks. Arithmetic will have 35 questions with

35 marks. General Intelligence & Reasoning will have 35 number of questions with 35 marks.

There is an important notification given on the official website of Railway Protection Force. Due to the representations by the candidates, the online exam is scheduled on January 9th. The examination has been postponed and the revised schedule will be intimated soon in official website and SMS.

