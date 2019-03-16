RPF SI, Constable Recruitment 2019: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the admit cards for the post of sub-inspector (SI) and constable on its official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. The interested candidates can download the admit cards for the post of sub-inspector through the official website.

RPF SI, Constable Recruitment 2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the hall; tickets for the post of sub-inspector (SI) and constable on its official website constable1.rpfonlinereg.org. Those who applied for the same can download their admit cards from for the post of Sub-Inspector can get their call letter from the website. Presently, the admit card or call letter for Group E level posts have been released. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9,739 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates will appear for the second round of physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and document verification (DV). After this, a final merit list will be released.

RPF SI, constable admit card: Following are the steps download

Step 1: Go to the official website si.rpfonlinereg.org or constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘second stage PET admit card’, on the homepage.

Step 3: Later, you will be directed to a new homepage.

Step 4: Click on the group you have applied for ‘group E’ or ‘group F’ etc

Step 5: Enter your log-in details with your registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will be displayed

The interested candidates are required to download the admit card and take a print out for future use.

Those who will qualify the rounds of the recruitment exam will be hired by the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force in Level six of 7th CPC Pay matrix. They will get an initial pay of Rs 35,400 along with allowances.

RPF Constable/SI Exam Centers will be alloted soon. These centres will be in a range of 200 km from their respective hometown/residential place. After providing their valid credentials, the candidates will be able to download their RPF Constable/SI Admit Card. The interested candidates are requested to reach on time to their respective Test Centre.

RPF has now released the category-wise and group-wise, cut-off marks for the constable written examination for Group A, Group B, and Group F. It will now upload the cut-off marks for other groups, soon. Earlier, RPF had released SI written examination of the cut off marks.

