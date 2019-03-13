RPF SI cut-off marks 2019: The Railway Protection Force & Railway Protection Special Force has released the cut-off marks on the official website si.rpfonlinereg.org. The interested candidates are requested to download the cut-off marks on the official website.

RPF SI cut-off marks 2019: The normalised cut-off marks of the Sub Inspector examination has been released by the Railway Protection Force & Railway Protection Special Force (RPF & RPSF) on the official website. The cut-off marks have been released for all the Groups- Group A, B, C, D, E and F. The interested and eligible candidates who had appeared for the RPF SI examinations can visit the official website si.rpfonlinereg.org- to check the cutoff marks.

Steps to follow to check the cut off:

1) Visit the official website- si.rpfonlinereg.org

2) Find link “Cut Off Marks for SI”, on the homepage

3) Click on the link

4) It will redirect to a new page

5) On the new page, your cut-off marks will appear for all the groups

The online application was declared in June 2018. Through this recruitment drive, RPF will fill a total of 9,739 vacant posts. Out of which 8,619 posts are reserved for constables. A total of 1,120 posts are vacant for Sub-Inspector posts.

The Computer-based-test for constable and Sub-Inspector will be held group wise simultaneously for all six groups one.

Group E: NF Railway

Group F: RPSF

Group A: S Railway, SW Railway and SC Railway

Group B: C Railway, W Railway, WC Railway and SEC Railway

Group C: E Railway, EC Railway, SE Railway and ECo Railway

Group D: N Railway, NE Railway, NW Railway and NC Railway

The interested and eligible candidates can look at the press release on the official website. For other related information on the job notification. The examination will be out from the RPF official site.

