RPF SI recruitment: The online examination for the recruitment of Sub Inspector in Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been postponed due to representations by candidates. The computer-based exams were scheduled to be held from January 9 till January 13. The RPF in its latest notification said it will release the revised schedule soon on its official website. The candidates will also be intimated through SMS. RPF SI tests are being held in 15 languages – Assamese, Manipuri and Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Hindi, English, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia.

The Railways had invited applications for 9739 vacancies of Sub-Inspector under Railway Protection Force/Railway Protection Special Force. This was the third phase of the test. The first phase was conducted on December 19 while the second phase was held on January 6.

The admit cards/hall tickets for the SI examination was released on the official website at rpfonlinereg.co.in. However, the candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates and exam related information.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). However, PET and PMT will be conducted in advanced stages and students who pass the CBT exam would be eligible to appear in these exams.

