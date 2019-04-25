RPF SI Group A Recruitment 2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released the RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) final merit list for Group A which was conducted in online mode at the official website, si1.rpfonlinereg.org. Candidates whose name is mentioned in the merit list will be eligible for the medical exam.

RPF SI Group A Recruitment 2019: The RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) final merit list for Group A in online mode has been released by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the official website, si1.rpfonlinereg.org. Candidates whose names have been mentioned in the merit list are eligible for the medical exam. A total number of qualified candidates in Group A is 178. Till now, the final merit list of Group A and F is only released. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the RPF SI Final Merit List 2018-19 through the official website.

Candidates who has a flat foot, glasses, knock knee, squint eyes, colour blindness, and other bodily impairments will be considered ineligible for the final appointment. For the recruitment, candidates must qualify the medical standard of ‘B-1’ category as per laid in the Indian Railway Medical Manual. If a candidate merely appears for the medical exam will not lead to any confirmation of employment of the candidate.

Recruited candidates on the level of 6 of 7th CPC matrix will be paid at an initial pay of Rs 35,400 and plus allowances

RPF SI Group A Recruitment 2019: Steps to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website, si1.rpfonlinereg.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Final Merit List for SI / RPSF’.

Step 3: Choose the group for which the candidate had appeared for the PET, PMT and DV round.

Step 4: The RPF SI Merit list for Group A will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F, write the name or roll number.

On the merit list, roll number, name of the candidate, father’s name, category, zone, and date of birth of the qualified candidates are mentioned for all the rounds, successfully.

However, the exact date and venue regarding the medical exam will be mentioned on the registration contact details of the candidate through SMS and e-mail.

