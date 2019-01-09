The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday postponed the Sub Inspector Examination without any prior notification, reports said. The RPF has not yet confirmed the new dates for the conduction of SI examination for phase 3 of Group C, D category examination. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to take place today i.e. January 9, 2019. The reports said that the candidates will be informed regarding the new dates via an SMS on their registered numbers.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday postponed the Sub Inspector Examination without any prior notification, reports said. The RPF has not yet confirmed the new dates for the conduction of SI examination for phase 3 of Group C, D category examination. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to take place today i.e. January 9, 2019. The reports said that the candidates will be informed regarding the new dates via an SMS on their registered numbers. Along with this, the registered candidates are also advised to visit the official website of RPF to keep them updated regarding the new exam dates.

Students can visit @si2.rpfonlinereg.org to check themselves that the examination has been postponed. On the top of the web page, it has been written under the important announcement that “due to representations by candidates, the online exam scheduled on January 9th has been postponed. The revised schedule will be intimated soon in official website and SMS”.

It was phase 3 of Gropu C and D for which the examination has been postponed. The students who were about to appear for the examination are advised not to go to their respective centres. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) of the Indian Railways released the admit card for Group A, B, C and D posts on the official website si.rpfonlinereg.org on January 1The RPF and the RPSF had invited applications to fill up 1120 posts of Sub-Inspector across the country.

