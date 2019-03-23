RPF Sub Inspector Recruitment 2018-2019: The final merit list of RPF Group F Recruitment 2018-19 has been released through the official website of Railway Protection Force (RPF). Candidates can check the website of RPF i.e. si2.rpfonlinereg.org and download the RPF Group F SI merit list and cut-off marks for different category candidates by following the instructions given here.

RPF SI Final Merit List, cut-offs for Group F 2018-2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has published the final merit list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Sub Inspector (SI) (Male Candidates) Group F posts. The authority had conducted the recruitment examination against the Employment Notification No. SI/RPF – 02/2018 released on the official website last year.

All the candidates who have participated in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) F examination for the vacancies under the RPF can now check the merit list through the official website – si2.rpfonlinereg.org.

Moreover, according to the merit list, a total of 60 candidates have been selected for the next round of the Sub Inspector (SI) (Male Candidates) Group F posts recruitment process. Out of the total shortlisted, 43 belong to unreserved (UR) category while 12 to Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), 3 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 2 Scheduled Caste (SC).

RPF Sub-Inspector Group F Cut-Off 2019:

Candidates can check the go to this link to confirm the cut off marks for RPF Sub-Inspector recruitment 2018-19: https://si2.rpfonlinereg.org/cutoff.html

The RPF recruitment wing has also released the list of important instructions to be followed by the candidates who have been shortlisted for the next round.

The empanelled candidates will be called for medical examination. The date and place for medical examination will be informed on their registered mobile number and email IDs

Sending for Medical Examination will not guarantee employment to the empanelled candidates

The empanelled candidates are advised to download the attestation form and submit the duly filled attestation form at the time of medical examination

The empanelled candidates may contact Control Room, 6th Battalion, RPSF, Dayabasti, Delhi on phone number for assistance. (P & T: 011- 2365234, Mob: 9717636302)

How to check the RPF SI Final Merit List 2019?

Visit the official website of Railway Protection Force (RPF) – si.rpfonlinereg.org/home Candidates need to search for the link which reads ‘Final Merit List of SI/RPSF(Group F)” on the homepage and click on it Candidates will be now taken to a new window Here, click on the ‘Group F’ link and wait for the page to load Now, download the pdf displayed on the screen of your computer Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to the official website of Railway Protection Force (RPF) – https://si2.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html

