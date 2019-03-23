RPF SI Final Merit List, cut-offs for Group F 2018-2019: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has published the final merit list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Sub Inspector (SI) (Male Candidates) Group F posts. The authority had conducted the recruitment examination against the Employment Notification No. SI/RPF – 02/2018 released on the official website last year.
All the candidates who have participated in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) F examination for the vacancies under the RPF can now check the merit list through the official website – si2.rpfonlinereg.org.
Moreover, according to the merit list, a total of 60 candidates have been selected for the next round of the Sub Inspector (SI) (Male Candidates) Group F posts recruitment process. Out of the total shortlisted, 43 belong to unreserved (UR) category while 12 to Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), 3 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 2 Scheduled Caste (SC).
RPF Sub-Inspector Group F Cut-Off 2019:
Candidates can check the go to this link to confirm the cut off marks for RPF Sub-Inspector recruitment 2018-19: https://si2.rpfonlinereg.org/cutoff.html
The RPF recruitment wing has also released the list of important instructions to be followed by the candidates who have been shortlisted for the next round.
- The empanelled candidates will be called for medical examination. The date and place for medical examination will be informed on their registered mobile number and email IDs
- Sending for Medical Examination will not guarantee employment to the empanelled candidates
- The empanelled candidates are advised to download the attestation form and submit the duly filled attestation form at the time of medical examination
- The empanelled candidates may contact Control Room, 6th Battalion, RPSF, Dayabasti, Delhi on phone number for assistance. (P & T: 011- 2365234, Mob: 9717636302)
How to check the RPF SI Final Merit List 2019?
- Visit the official website of Railway Protection Force (RPF) – si.rpfonlinereg.org/home
- Candidates need to search for the link which reads ‘Final Merit List of SI/RPSF(Group F)” on the homepage and click on it
- Candidates will be now taken to a new window
- Here, click on the ‘Group F’ link and wait for the page to load
- Now, download the pdf displayed on the screen of your computer
- Take a print out for reference if necessary
Here’s the direct link to the official website of Railway Protection Force (RPF) – https://si2.rpfonlinereg.org/home.html
