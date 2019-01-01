RPF Sub-Inspector 2018 Admit Card: The RPF and the RPSF had invited applications to fill up 1120 posts of Sub-Inspector across the country. According to reports, the Phase 2 exams will be held on January 5 and 6, 2019, while the Phase 3 exams are scheduled to be from January 9 to 13, 2019.

RPF Sub-Inspector 2018 Admit Card: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) of the Indian Railways released the admit card for Group A, B, C and D posts on the official website si.rpfonlinereg.org on Monday. Candidates, who are appearing for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 exams, can download their admit cards at si.rpfonlinereg.org. According to reports, the Phase 2 exams will be held on January 5 and 6, 2019, while the Phase 3 exams are scheduled to be from January 9 to 13, 2019.

How to Download RPF SI 2018 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website si.rpfonlinereg.org.

Step 2: Click on the Call Letter section

Step 3: Select a group to print application.(Click on any the Group A/ B/ C/ D). Now, enter all the information required.

Step 4: Select a group to print application. Download the admit card and take a printout for a future reference.

