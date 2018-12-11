RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam 2018: The Answer Keys and cut-off marks of the RPSC Grade 2 Teacher recruitment Exam have been published at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can now download the answer keys by following the instructions given below.

RPSC Grade 2 Teacher Exam 2018 Answer Keys: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has published the Answer Keys for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam conducted by the Commission for candidates aspiring to become a school lecturer. The links to the Answer Keys and cut-off marks have been released through the website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer keys and raise objections if necessary.

Candidates can click on the following direct links to check the Answer Keys:

Moreover, the candidates can also follow these steps to download the answer keys from the official website of RPSC.

Visit the official website of RPSC

Under the News and Events section, click on the relevant links

Candidates will be directed to a page where all the links to the Answer Keys will be displayed

Click on the links one by one and check all the answers

Download the pages if necessary and take a print out of the same for reference

