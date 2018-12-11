RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher result 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results of RPSC grade 2 Teacher Exam 2018 through its official website. Candidates can check the same by logging into - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher result 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results of RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher’s Exam 2018 through the official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result from the website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2018 was conducted by the Commission from October 28, 2018, till November 3, 2018, for those who aspire to become a lecturer for Senior Secondary classes.

Here are the direct links to check the marks of each subject:

Candidates can check their respective results by following the instructions given here:

Log in to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the section for News and Events click on the links relevant to you

Candidates will be taken to the next page

Links for each subject will be given separately

Click on each one of them to check the cut off marks

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the Admit Cards for the upcoming Asst. Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2018 to be conducted by the Commission soon. Candidates appearing for the same can download the Admit Cards/Hall Tickets by logging into the official website.

To go to the official website of RPSC and download the result, click on this link: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More