RPSC AEN Recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the extended Asst. Engineer results for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical category examination on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AEN Recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC has announced the extended results of Asst. Engineer examination for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical categories on its official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to check their results by following the instructions given below for their convenience.

How to check and download the extended results of RPSC AEN Recruitment 2018?

Candidates need to log into the official website of RPSC – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “01/10/2019 – Extended Result (By Court Order) for Asst. Engineer(Civil/Mech/Elect) Combined Competitive (Pre.) Examination-2018”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a PDF

The roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates will be available on the PDF

Check if your roll number exists in the PDF

Take a print out of the PDF for reference if required

Here’s the direct link to download the RPSC AEN Recruitment 2018 exam results: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/Result/ECCAA6DD98DC43CAB89C92F1F3E6EE4D.pdf

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has published the revised RPSC Assistant Engineer prelims results 2018 on its official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission has also released a press note regarding the exam dates for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. (MAINS) Exam 2018. According to the notification, the RPSC AEN Mains 2018 examination has been scheduled to be held on October 9, 2019, till October 11, 2019.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the RPSC AEN Prelims 2018 examination will now have to appear in the Mains examination scheduled by the commission on the above-mentioned dates. Candidates must note that the RPSC AEN Mains 2019 Admit Cards will be issued on the official website of the Commission. Candidates who are going to appear must download the admit cards before the commencement of the examination. Failure to produce the RPSC AEN Exam 2019 admit card will get a candidate barred from appearing in the RPSC AEN Mains 2019 Exam.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions in the admit card carefully before appearing in the RPSC AEN Mains 2019 Exam.

