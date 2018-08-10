RPSC RAS/RTS pre-exam Answer Key 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the official answer sheet. The RPSC RAS/RTS pre-exam 2018 on Thursday, August 9 released the answer sheet for (TSP)(PRE)EXAM 2018 and COMP. (PRE) EXAM 2018 on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e. @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Given below is the list of answer key and question paper released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission on the official website of commission:

ANSWER KEY FOR RAJ. STATE AND SUB. SERVICES COMB. COMP (TSP)(PRE)EXAM 2018

ANSWER KEY FOR RAJ. STATE AND SUB. SERVICES COMB. COMP. (PRE) EXAM 2018

QUESTION PAPER FOR RAJASTHAN STATE AND SUBORDINATE SERVICES COMBINED COMPETITION (TSP) (PRE) 2018

QUESTION PAPER FOR RAJASTHAN STATE AND SUBORDINATE SERVICES COMBINED COMPETITION (PRE) EXAM 2018

After checking the answers, candidates can calculate their marks and if have any doubts regarding their answers can contact the official regarding the same. The RPSC RAS/RTS pre-exam 2018 was held on Sunday, August 5, this year for interested candidates who are willing to fill the 980 vacancies in the state of Rajasthan. This year, around 3,76,762 aspirants appeared for the RPSC RAS/RTS pre-exam 2018 out of 4.97 lakh candidates who registered for the examination. The examination was conducted in 1454 centres of Rajasthan. Candidates can check their RPSC RAS/RTS PRE EXAM 2018 on the official website of RPSC RAS/RTS PRE EXAM i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination for Rajasthan Administration Service (RAS), Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) and Rajasthan Allied Services or lines similar to Civil Services Exam for recruitment to the upcoming posts in the state of Rajasthan is conducted by Rajasthan Public Service Commission located in Ajmer, every year.

