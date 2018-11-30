RPSC Assistant Engineer 2018 recruitment: The examination will be held on December 16, 17 and 18, 2018 in all the districts of the state. Whereas, General Paper and Civil Engineering Paper will be held on December 16, 2018. The Mechanical Engineering paper and Agriculture on December 17 and 18 respectively.

RPSC Assistant Engineer 2018 recruitment: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released its official exam schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer in Civil, Mechanical, Electric and Agriculture engineering. Aspirants who have applied for the examination can check the date sheet on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSPC exam will be conducted in two shifts-

1. Morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm

2. Evening shift from 2 pm to 4 pm

However, on December 18 the paper will be held only in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

There are a total of 916 vacant posts of Assistant Engineer 2018 in PWD, PHED, and WRD under the Panchayati Raj Department of Rajasthan Government. The application portal link was opened in April 2018. Aspirants who want to check the official exam schedule can check the details by clicking on the direct link here or check out the official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for further updates. The aspirants who will successfully qualify in the preliminary examination will be further called in for the second stage examination that is the RPSC Assistant Engineer Main Examination.

