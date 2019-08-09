RPSC Assistant Engineer final answer key 2019: The final answer key for RPSC Assistant Engineer posts have been notified by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. All those candidates those who had appeared in the exam are advised to visit the official website site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to download the answer key.

RPSC Assistant Engineer final answer key 2019: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the final answer key for RPSC Assistant Engineer 2019. All those candidates those who had appeared in the exam are advised to visit the official website site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to download the answer key.

The RPSC examination for the Assistant Engineer posts was conducted from December 16 to December 18, 2019, by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

The answer key has been released for Civil Engineering, Agricultural, Mechanical, Electrical and G.K. Candidates who want to download the answer key can visit the official site of RPSC.

Steps to download RPSC Assistant Engineer Final Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the view all link under the News and Events section.

Step 3: Click on the RPSC Assistant Engineer Final Answer Key 2019 link.

Step 4: Candidates would then redirected to a new page

Step 5: A PDF will open, check the answer key

Step 6: Download the answer key for future reference.

The result for the same will soon be declared on the official website. Selection of the candidates will be based on the preliminary exam and main exam. The dates for the main exam will be soon declared by the commission. The main exam will comprise of four papers.

A total of 916 Assistant Engineers post in the organization under departments such as Public Health Engineering, Panchayat Raj Department, Public Works Department, and Water Resources Department have been notified through this recruitment drive.

