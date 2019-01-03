RPSC college lecturer recruitment: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the call letters for the post of college lecturer. The examination was held in 2016. The interview round is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2019.

RPSC college lecturer call letter: The call letters for the post of college lecturer has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on the official website- rpsc.rajastha.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the call letter on the official website. The recruitment examination was conducted in 2016. The candidates who had been shortlisted will have to appear for an interview round. The interview round will take place on January 11, 2019.

The recruitment took place to fill around 1,248 posts. The selected candidates will be appointed as lecturers in library science and college education department. The call letters for geography and chemistry lecturers posts have already been released by the Recruitment Board.

Here’s how to download the RPSC College lecturer call letter



Step 1: Go to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under news and events sections, click on ‘interview/call letter for lecturer’link.

Step 3: A new window will be displayed, in the new window, fill in your registration number

Step 4: Download your call letter for future use.

Meanwhile, RPSC has released the answer key for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors in the state police. The applicants can download the answer keys from the Commission website. In case the candidates want to raise objections regarding their answer key on can raise the objections from January 5 to 7 on the official website. The RPSC SI Combined Competitive exam took place on October 7, 2018. The exam was held for two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Following are the links to access your RPSC SI answer key

RPSC SI answer key 2018: Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam – 2016 Paper -I (General Hindi)

RPSC SI answer key 2018: Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam – 2016 Paper-II (GK & General Science

About RPSC

Rajasthan Public Service Commission had a glorious past of 50 years. During 1923, the Lee Commission had recommended setting up of a Central Public Service Commission in India, later the administration’s successor of the princely states’merger promulgated an ordinance on 16th August,1949.

This later established the Rajasthan Public Service Commission Ajmer. It was published in Raj. Gazette at 20th August, 1949 and it came into effect from this date.

Functions of RPSC

It provided the abolition of the PSCs or other performing duties in the nature of those of a PSC in the constituent states.

It provided an inter-alia for the composition of the Commission, the staff and the functions of the Commission.

