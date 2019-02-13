RPSC grade II teacher admit card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit card of RPSC grade II teacher hall ticket on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the official website to download the same.

RPSC grade II teacher admit card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the RPSC grade II teacher hall tickets on its official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can now download the admit cards from the website by following the steps given below. Moreover, according to the notification on the official website of the commission, the recruitment examination has been scheduled from July 3 to July 5, 2019.

Candidates must note that the there are only 50 vacant positions for which this recruitment drive is being conducted and 17 out of the total posts will be reserved for the Sanskrit department under the institutions of the state. Meanwhile, the RPSC has also released the dates of the upcoming competitive examinations to be held in the second half of this year on its official website. Candidates can check the same by clicking on this link: RPSC Exam Date 2019

RPSC has released the exam dates for various competitive exams scheduled to be conducted in the second half of the year 2019.

How to download RPSC grade II teacher admit card?

Step 1: Log into the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the link ‘admit card for senior grade II teachers for Sanskrit’ under ‘important links’ on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a new page

Step 4: Now, click on the option ‘Sr teacher grade II (Sanskrit)’

Step 5: Click on the link ‘get admit card’ displayed on the page

Step 6: Enter your application number and date of birth to

Step 7: The RPSC grade II teacher admit card will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the same and take a print-out for future use

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More