RPSC grade II teacher admit card: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the RPSC grade II teacher hall tickets on its official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can now download the admit cards from the website by following the steps given below. Moreover, according to the notification on the official website of the commission, the recruitment examination has been scheduled from July 3 to July 5, 2019.
Candidates must note that the there are only 50 vacant positions for which this recruitment drive is being conducted and 17 out of the total posts will be reserved for the Sanskrit department under the institutions of the state. Meanwhile, the RPSC has also released the dates of the upcoming competitive examinations to be held in the second half of this year on its official website. Candidates can check the same by clicking on this link: RPSC Exam Date 2019
How to download RPSC grade II teacher admit card?
Step 1: Log into the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Search for the link ‘admit card for senior grade II teachers for Sanskrit’ under ‘important links’ on the homepage
Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a new page
Step 4: Now, click on the option ‘Sr teacher grade II (Sanskrit)’
Step 5: Click on the link ‘get admit card’ displayed on the page
Step 6: Enter your application number and date of birth to
Step 7: The RPSC grade II teacher admit card will appear on the screen
Step 8: Download the same and take a print-out for future use
