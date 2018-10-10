RPSC Headmaster Answer keys 2018: The answer key for the Headmaster recruitment exam 2018 has been published on the official website of RPSC. Candidates can check the answer keys and raise objections if they have any doubt through the official website.

RPSC Headmaster Answer Keys 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the Answer keys for the recruitment exam of Headmasters on its official website on October 8, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can log into the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to reports, the answer key for both the Papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2 have been released. The Commission has also released a notification regarding the filing of objections against the answer key. Candidates can raise an objection if they are not satisfied with the answer key. They can file their objections through the official website to the answer keys from October 13 to October 15.

How to check RPSC Headmaster Answer keys 2018?

Log in to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission or RPSC- rpsc.gov.in

Go to the News and Events section

Under this click on the links for answer keys of each paper (Paper 1 and Paper 2)

Click on the Paper 1 link

Candidates will be taken to a Pdf

Download the same

Again Click on the Paper 2 link and download the Pdf when it opens

Take a print-out of both the PDFs for future use

How to raise objections?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the Commission and fill in the form for raising objections. They need to upload documents in support of their objection. Candidates must note that there is a deadline to file the objections and no late entry will be entertained by the commissioned.

