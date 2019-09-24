RPSC Headmaster Result 2019 announced @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Rajasthan PSC Headmaster Result online: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC Headmaster Result 2019 that includes RPSC Headmaster Main List 2019, RPSC Headmaster Reserve List, RPSC Headmaster Cut Off marks on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website and download the same. They can also follow the below-mentioned steps to download RPSC Headmaster Result 2019.

RPSC Headmaster Result 2019 announced @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Rajasthan PSC Headmaster Result online: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced RPSC Headmaster Result 2019 on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The Commission has released the RPSC Headmaster Main List 2019, RPSC Headmaster Reserve List, Rajasthan PSC Headmaster Result and Cut Off marks. Candidates, who had appeared in the examination, need to visit the official website and download the results.

The RPSC had conducted the counseling and document verification from August 6 to September 6. The cut-off marks of the RPSC Headmaster Result 2019 was published in accordance with the merit list/seniority list separately.

RPSC Headmaster Result 2019: Steps to download Rajasthan PSC Headmaster Result online:

First, visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, you need to go to the news and events section Here, click on the link that reads 23/09/2019 – Reserve List/Main List Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Headmaster (Secondary School) Exam 2018 A new window will pop up RPSC Headmaster Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen in a PDF file Download and take out a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the RPSC will be filling 156 vacancies of junior legal officers. The online application submission from September 26. Candidates can apply till October 25, 2019, which is the last date. The posts include 145 for non-TSP Regions and 11 for TSP Regions. Candidates applying for the RPSC Recruitment must be having graduation in Law. He/she should be between 21-40 years of age. The applicants should also have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagro Script. The candidates should also possess knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture.

Story is being updated…

