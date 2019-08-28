RPSC Police SI Result 2019: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result for the examination held for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector, platoon commander. Candidates can check their result by visiting rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Police SI Result 2019: The results for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector, platoon commander 2018 have been announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their result by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the written examination, a total number of 11,346 candidates were shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Previously, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Sub inspector, Platoon commander in 2016 and a total number of 330 vacancies were to be filled by the recruitment drive.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) organised the examination on October 7, 2018, for the recruitment to the post of sub inspector. The exam was held in two parts including the Paper I and Paper II. The final selection for the post will be executed on the basis of the written test, physical efficiency test (PET) and interview. All the candidates who will clearly pass the written test will appear for the PET and interview round.

Steps to check RPSC Police SI Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2016 Result.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A result will open up in a PDF format.

Step 5: Check your result by using your roll number.

